مقتل 29 فلسطينيا وشخص في إسرائيل بعد 3 أيام من القصف المتبادل

Israel's army and Palestinian militants exchanged heavy cross-border fire on Wednesday, with hundreds of rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out deadly strikes on what it says are Islamic Jihad organization targets along the strip. Twenty-five people have been killed and 76 injured in Gaza since Tuesday morning, when Israel began its operation against PIJ with a series of strikes that killed another three of its commanders. Gaza, Palestine on May 10, 2023. Photo by Ramez Habboub/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Habboub Ramez/ABACA/PA/Alamy