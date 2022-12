ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا عاصفة "القرن" الثلجية إلى نحو 50 قتيلا في الولايات المتحدة

epa10378888 Wyoming County EMTs respond to a call as the city of Buffalo continues to deal with the effects of a massive winter storm, which affected large portions of the United States, continues in Buffalo, New York, USA, 26 December 2022. Much of the United States experienced some sort of winter weather this week as result of the large storm which was generated by a bomb cyclone, the meteorological phenomenon when the atmospheric pressure quickly drops in a strong storm. EPA/JOSH THERMIDOR Source: EPA / JOSH THERMIDOR/EPA