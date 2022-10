مصرع 9 أشخاص وإصابة العشرات في انفجار صهريج غاز ببغداد

epa10274284 Iraqis gather at the scene of a gas tanker explosion east of Baghdad, Iraq, 29 October 2022. A gas tanker exploded due to a technical problem near a soccer field and a coffee shop in the al-Bunouk district on 29 October, killing at least nine people and wounding 30 others, according to Baghdad operations command. EPA/AHMED JALIL Source: EPA / AHMED JALIL/EPA