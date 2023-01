نتنياهو يهدد بنزع الجنسية من عائلات منفذي الهجمات والمزيد من رخص السلاح للإسرائيليين

A Palestinian Inspects one of the seven burnt cars that were set on fire by the Jewish settlers in the village of Aqraba, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. In the evening hours, the Jewish settlers burned 7 cars belonging to the Palestinians and uprooted 200 olive saplings and destroyed property in the village of Aqraba, during acts of retaliation, after a Palestinian launched a shooting attack in the city of Jerusalem. Sources reported that the settlers carried out more than 144 attacks against the Palestinians in this evening. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA