إيران تفرج عن عامل إغاثة بلجيكي مقابل دبلوماسي محكوم بالسجن

In this frame grab from video footage released Friday, May 26, 2023, by Iran state TV, IRINN, Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat who was released in a prisoner swap with Belgium, sits upon arrival at the Mehrabad airport in Tehran, Iran. Belgium and Iran exchanged prisoners on Friday in a controversial move that saw an Iranian diplomat convicted of attempting to bomb exiles in France bedecked in flowers on his return to Tehran while an aid worker was heading back to Brussels. (IRINN via AP) Credit: AP