خطة الحكومة للوصفات الطبية تتفاعل والصيادلة يحذرون: "ستؤدي لمزيد من النقص في الأدوية"

Pharmacy student Olivia Douglas who works part time at the UFS Pharmacy in Coburg poses for a photograph in Coburg, Melbourne, Saturday, June 30, 2018. The Shadow Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Brendan O'€™Connor held a press conference at a Coburg pharmacy to discuss the next round of cuts to penalty rates. (AAP Image/Ellen Smith) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / ELLEN SMITH/AAPIMAGE