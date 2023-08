مقتل أم لأربعة أطفال طعنا في غرب سيدني

Police at the scene where a young mother was found stabbed to death at the property on Edmondson Avenue in the suburb of St Marys in Sydney, Wednesday, August 16, 2023. A major internal investigation has been launched after a mother of four died from stab wounds the morning after police attended her home on a welfare check. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE