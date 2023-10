مقتل صحافي من رويترز وإصابة ستة إعلاميين آخرين بينهم مصوران لفرانس برس في جنوب لبنان

epa10918555 Friends and relatives mourn next to the remains of Reuters videojournalist Issam Abdullah in Khiam town, southern Lebanon, 14 October 2023. Abdullah was killed when "he was struck by missiles fired from the direction of Israel" the agency said in statement, adding that two other journalists also sustained injuries. "We are aware of the incident with the Reuters journalist," Israeli army spokesman Lt Col Richard Hecht told a regular briefing. "We are looking into it. We already have visuals. We're doing cross examination. It's a tragic thing," he said. EPA/ZIAD CHOUFI Source: EPA / ZIAD CHOUFI/EPA