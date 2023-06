كارثة بحجم "طوفان نوح": جنوب أوكرانيا يغرق بمياه تعادل 36 مرة حجم سيدني هاربور

epa10678554 A general view shows a flooded area of Kherson, Ukraine, 07 June 2023. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of destroying a critical dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region along the front line in southern Ukraine on 06 June. A number of settlements were completely or partially flooded, Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on telegram. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO Source: EPA / GEORGE IVANCHENKO/EPA