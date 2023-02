حكم قضائي على المغني المغربي سعد لمجرد بالسجن ست سنوات بتهمة الاغتصاب

Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred (C) is escorted by police officers at the courthouse in Aix-en-Provence on September 18, 2018. - Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, charged in late August in France for rape, was remanded in custody on September 18, 2018, after a decision of the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal after an appeal by the prosecution against his initial placement under judicial control. (Photo by Boris HORVAT / AFP) Source: AFP / BORIS HORVAT/AFP