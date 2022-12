مصرع امرأة في حادثة سطو مسلح بكوينزلاند يثير مطالبات بتشديد عقوبات جرائم الأحداث بأستراليا

Police are seen at the scene of a fatal incident at a Whitfield Crescent in the suburb of Northlakes, 26 km north of Brisbane, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A 41-year-old Queensland woman has died after a struggle with intruders in her home north of Brisbane. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE