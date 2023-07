اللاعبة ريبيكا عقل تحقق هدف الفوز للبنان في الثواني الاخيرة من المبارة امام منتخب تايبي الصينية

Rebecca Akl (L) of the Lebanon Women Basketball team and Lin Yu-Ting (R) of Chinese Taipei Women Basketball team are seen in action during the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division A match between Lebanon and Chinese Taipei held at the Quay Centre. Chinese Taipei vs Lebanon (FIBA Asia Cup Division A) Lebanon won 75 - 73. (Photo by Luis Veniegra / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA