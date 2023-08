قتيلان باشتباكات في لبنان بعد انقلاب شاحنة لحزب الله في بلدة الكحالة

epa10792471 People carry a banner that reads in Arabic 'The resistance against the Iranian occupation' in the Christian town of Kahaleh, Lebanon, 09 August 2023. A truck carrying weapons for the militant Hezbollah crashed in Kahaleh. Two people were killed in clashes between members of Hezbollah and residents of the Christian town of Kahaleh after the truck crashed. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH Source: EPA / WAEL HAMZEH/EPA