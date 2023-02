وزارة أميركية تفجر مفاجأة: "تسرب من مختبر في الصين قد يكون سبب انتشار كوفيد-19"

A medical worker performs COVID-19 nucleic acid test on a resident at a controlled area in Fuyang. The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 1,251 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Tuesday report showed. Of the new local confirmed cases, 994 were reported in Shanghai, while 171 were reported in Jilin. (Photo by Sheldon Cooper / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA