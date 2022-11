"الاشغال الفندقي فاق 100%": هل تستفيد مصر من استضافة مؤتمر التغير المناخي في شرم الشيخ؟

Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant with wind turbines nearby in Niederaussem, Germany, as the sun rises on Nov. 2, 2022. When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or perform other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) Source: AP / Michael Probst/AP