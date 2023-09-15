"74 شاب من قرية واحدة": مصريون في عداد قتلى فيضانات ليبيا

هل أعجبكم المقال؟ استمعوا لبرنامج "Good Morning Australia" من الاثنين إلى الجمعة من الساعة السادسة إلى التاسعة صباحا بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي لأستراليا عبر الراديو الرقمي وتطبيق SBS Radio المتاح مجاناً على
A general view of the flooded city of Derna, Libya, is seen Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The rainwater that gushed down Derna's mountainside and into the city has killed thousands and left thousands more missing, washing entire neighborhoods out to sea. AP Photo/Muhammad J. Elalwany) Source: AP / Muhammad J. Elalwany/AP