"74 شاب من قرية واحدة": مصريون في عداد قتلى فيضانات ليبيا

LIBYA FLOODS STORM DANIEL

epa10861180 A general view of a damaged neighborhood at the port city of Derna, eastern Libya, 14 September 2023, in the wake of Storm Daniel and the collapse of two dams that caused devastating floods and swept away entire neighborhoods. The Libyan Red Crescent reported that the floods caused in the country' northeast by storm Daniel on 10 September, have left over ten thousand dead and thousands more were reported as missing. EPA/STRINGER Source: EPA / STRINGER/EPA

خيم الحزن على قرية الشريف المصرية التابعة لمركز محافظة بني سويف بعد ورود أخبار عن وفاة أكثر من 70 شاب منها ممن كانوا في في مدينة درنة الليبية لأغراض العمل. وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية أنها تتابع عن كثب فيضانات ليبيا التي أسقطت وفق تقديرات أولية أكثر من 10 آلاف قتيل جراء الإعصار دانيال الذي تسبب بانهيار جسرين في درنة وانجرفت الكثير من المباني بمن فيها باتجاه البحر ويتعذر التعرف على الجثث نظراً لعددها. وأعلنت إدارة أمن السواحل في مدينة طبرق الليبية وصول 145 جثمانا للمصريين الذين لقوا مصرعهم شرق الأراضي الليبية. استمعوا إلى شهادات حية من داخل القرية التي فقدت عدداً كبيراً من شبابها دفعة واحدة وكيف تلقى ذويهم هذه الأخبار المفجعة.


Libya Flooding
A general view of the flooded city of Derna, Libya, is seen Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The rainwater that gushed down Derna's mountainside and into the city has killed thousands and left thousands more missing, washing entire neighborhoods out to sea. AP Photo/Muhammad J. Elalwany) Source: AP / Muhammad J. Elalwany/AP
