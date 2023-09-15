"74 شاب من قرية واحدة": مصريون في عداد قتلى فيضانات ليبيا

epa10861180 A general view of a damaged neighborhood at the port city of Derna, eastern Libya, 14 September 2023, in the wake of Storm Daniel and the collapse of two dams that caused devastating floods and swept away entire neighborhoods. The Libyan Red Crescent reported that the floods caused in the country' northeast by storm Daniel on 10 September, have left over ten thousand dead and thousands more were reported as missing. EPA/STRINGER Source: EPA / STRINGER/EPA