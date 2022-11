باع البطاقة رجل سوري: أول شخص من كاليفورنيا يصبح مليارديرا بواسطة اليانصيب

epaselect epa10293022 A digital Powerball lottery display shows its limit of 999 million dollars as the Powerball jackpot reaches 1.9 billion dollars, in Oakland, California, USA, 07 November 2022. The Powerball jackpot is the largest jackpot of a national lottery in history, with the next drawing set for the evening of 07 November. A potential winner has a lump-sum option of an estimated 929.1 million US dollars. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO Source: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO/EPA