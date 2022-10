الفراعنة وسحر كرة القدم: حكاية هوس مصرية من عام 1882

Al Ahli's fans cheer for their team during the last exercise before traveling to Morocco, Al-Ahli officials have agreed to open the stadium in front of the fans on 31 October 2017 to attend the last match of the first team in Cairo, before traveling to Morocco to face Wydad Casablanca in the match scheduled for Saturday next round of the final of the African Champions League. The first leg between them ends with a draw 1-1 . Al-Ahli need to win or draw 2-2 at least to win the African Champions League title, Al Ahli club has the most Champions League titles with 8 titles (Photo by Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images