"الملكة كاميلا" أول ملكة مطلقة لبريطانيا ودول الكومنولث

Queen Elizabeth II has died on 8th of September 2022, aged 96 after historic 70-year reign ending the longest reign of any British monarch. All children and grandchildren rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became concerned for her health. Hours later she died, surrounded by her family. Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III. Together with Queen Camilla he made a statement: The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.