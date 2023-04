خبير صحي: نظام الميديكير في أزمة وبحاجة إلى إصلاح جذري

Supplied undated image obtained Wednesday, August 30, 2017 of of medical professionals at a Ramsay Health Care-operated private hospital. Ramsay Health Care has lifted full-year net profit 8.6 per cent to $488.9 million on the back of growth in admissions and procedural volumes across the company's Australian business. The country's largest private hospital operator said revenue from services for the year to June 30 grew marginally, up 0.2 per cent, to $8.7 billion, from $8.68 billion a year ago. (AAP Image/Ramsay Health Care) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE