Professor Fathi Mansouri: The Australian-Chinese meeting may be the beginning of a a good relations

Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese

Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese Source: AAP / AAP / AAP/Trevor Collens

Published 15 November 2022 at 6:12pm
By Manal Al-Ani
Presented by Manal Al-Ani, Iman Riman
Source: SBS
"The G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia is marked by the importance of the meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping," said Professor Fathi Mansouri, Head of the Center for Globalization and Citizenship at Deakin University in Melbourne.

