Analysis of the 2021 Iraqi Parliament Elections

Iraq elections 2018

File image of Iraqi security forces guard ballot boxes after a fire that broke out at Baghdad's largest ballot box storage site. Source: AP Photo/Karim Kadim

Roland Bidjamov gives analysis about the winners and losers of the Iraq parliament elections. Which stream has the majority of seats? and how it will effect the shaping of Iraq's politics?. Also the destiny of the five seats Christian quota that was dominated by the list of (AL-BABELYOON).

