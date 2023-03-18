Assyrian Aid Society helping people affected by the devastating earthquake

The effect of the earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria last months, reached as far as northern Ira.





SBS correspondent Naseem Sadiq from Duhok filed a report then describing the fear and concern of the people of Duhok as they woke up with their buildings shaking.





Everyone ran to leave their buildings and stayed in the street, in fear of the collapse of the buildings.





One of those affected was Mr Sabri Eysa and his family, Assyrian refugees from Syria, who fled Syria in 2018 because of the war and have been living in Duhok since.





Mr Ishaya told our correspondent that he, his wife and two children have been renting the unit with the help of some known friends from Germany.





Now after leaving it, he has nowhere to go and they have to endure the harshness of winter and sleep in the open.





The SBS Assyrian report echoed in the community in northern Iraq and people started raising questions about why the Assyrian churches or organisations were not helping this refugee family.





Luckily, the people's cry found the listening ears of the Assyrian Aid Society-Iraq, who contacted the family and offered them a temporary place to live in.





Mr Younan Lazar is the president of the Assyrian Aid Society, told our correspondent, “your report was so touchy and informative and described the sad situation of Mr Eysa and his family, which made us move quickly and try to find a place for them," Mr Lazar said.



He confirmed there are a few Assyrian refugee families from Syria currently living in Duhok; They have been renting with the help of friends and families from overseas.





Mr Lazar said most of those people are unable to work, can't speak Kurdish, and have been facing many difficulties.





The Assyrian Aid Society has branches in the USA, Australia and New Zealand.



The US branch quickly organised a US$250 for each family to pay for their rent.





Mr Lazar thanked our contributor Naseem Sadiq for his report and thanked SBS Assyrian for making the Assyrian voice reach the world.





Listen to more details in this podcast





Read about the initial report and the interview with Mr Eysa , one day after the earthquake happened,





