Assyrian community in Sydney protests the destruction of the historic wall of Nineveh

Forming a committee to organise the rally

Exposing the intention of the perpetrators

Give the issue an international scope

More than one hundred people gathered in this rally holding placards condemning the barbaric and uncivilised act committed by some unknown people and under the knowledge and approval of the Iraqi authorities. Hosts of the rally Source: Zilgo media.jpg A group called (the committee for a protest against the destruction of the Nineveh wall) organised the rally. This group that consist of many members of different Assyrian parties and individuals, got together and at a short period and managed to organise this event.

We saw it necessary as descendants of the land, to show our objection as Assyrians of Iraqi origin as much as all Iraqis, to stand against this barbaric act.

Member of the committee, Mr Albert Oshana, spoke to SBS Assyrian and explained the aims and objective of this rally. A strong message was delivered through a poem by Mr. Adel dano Source: Zelgo media.jpg He says, rallies are something people don't want to do, but events happen and activists see no option but to organise them. The committee saw it very necessary to organise this peaceful protest.





Although Assyrian political parties and organisation in Iraq have been showing their disapproval and objection to this destruction of the wall, but as in the past many times, objections are raised but no action is taken. Dr Danial Tower speech in behalf of Prof. Trumph Source: Zilgo media.jpg "We saw it necessary as descendants of the land, to show our objection as Assyrians of Iraqi origin as much as all Iraqis, to stand against this act." Mr Oshana says





Mr Oshana says there are doubts that the destruction of part of the historic wall is committed by unknown people whose motive is financial gains or even they have hatred ideologies against the Assyrian existence, and the wall of Nineveh is the beginning of their devilish plans. Political activist Milan Maksimovich Source: Zilgo media.jpg Mr Oshana says this rally achieved many aims. Firstly, people who attended, felt they are angry about the issue. The committee had plans to have the rally on the first of April to coincide with Assyrian new year. But due to logistics that had to be met, including the police permission, which is one of the most important matters in NSW when such an event will take place, the rally was rescheduled for Saturday 10th of April. Placards stating there is no difference between ISIS and the acts of some Iraqi officials Source: Zilgo media.jpg As for the local council approval, that was not a big obstacle and we had the permission. But that is not all. When organising a rally, you have to prepare the declaration, speeches, invitations and so on.





Mr Oshana says, the committee will follow up after the rally. They will send the declaration to the Iraqi government and other international bodies including the UN and UNESCO.





On the other hand, Mr Oshana says this protest is also against the Iraqi government that has people in authority, who have no regards to history, national treasures, art and so forth.





It seems those people have no connection or a feeling of national belonging.





