Assyrians celebrating Easter in Moscow

Roland Bitzhamov is a deacon serving the Assyrian church for many years. He says in Russia, we never changed the Christmas or Easter dates which are with Julian's calendar . "unlike some countries where Assyrians reside, where Easter Sunday falls on the same date as the Georgian calendar." Mr. Bitzhamov says.

we encourage our children to practice Egg Fighting, as it is part of our tradition at Easter

Mr. Bizhamov talked about the attendance of parishioners and said last year and during the pandemic restrictions, The Russian authorities did not put any restrictions on church attendance, unlike many other countries.





This year, Mr. Bitzhamov says, is no different. On Easter Sunday, the St Mary's Assyrian Church in Moscow was packed with members of the Assyrian community of Moscow.



