Assyrians celebrating Easter in Moscow

Easter n Russia

St Mary's Assyrian Church of the East in Moscow Source: Menshikoff.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Assyrians in Russia celebrated Easter along with the Russian Orthodox. The (old calendar) Easter date celebration has never changed, that is what the Assyrian Church of The East has agreed on with the Assyrian community in Russia.

Roland Bitzhamov is a deacon serving the Assyrian church for many years. He says in Russia,  we never changed the Christmas or Easter dates which are with
Julian's calendar
. "unlike some countries where Assyrians reside, where Easter Sunday falls on the same date as the Georgian calendar." Mr. Bitzhamov says.
we encourage our children to practice Egg Fighting, as it is part of our tradition at Easter
Mr. Bizhamov talked about the attendance of parishioners and said last year and during the pandemic restrictions, The Russian authorities did not put any restrictions on church attendance, unlike many other countries.

This year, Mr. Bitzhamov says, is no different. On Easter Sunday, the
St Mary's Assyrian Church in Moscow
 was packed with members of the Assyrian community of Moscow.

Mr Bitzhamov spoke about the tradition of egg fight, something he says "we encourage our children to practice Egg Fighting, as it is part of our tradition at Easter."
Easter in Russia
Deacon Roland Betzhamov, Assyrian Church of the East-Moscow Source: Supplied
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG

Resounding No to Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Carmen Lazar

The success of the Men's Shed project with Carmen Lazar

MASTER.jpg

Newsflash: 12 October 2023

AE.JPG

How can you dispose of your unwanted clothes in Australia?