Don't waste your say: vote the right way

The elections for the new NSW government are set for Saturday, 25 March 2023.



New South Wales is divided into 93 state electoral districts. Voters in each district will elect one person to represent their district in the Legislative Assembly.





Voters will also elect 21 of the 42 members of the Legislative Council.





Andrew Rohan is currently a councillor at Fairfield City Council. Mr Rohan was a member of the NSW Legislative Assembly, 26 Mar 2011, 06 Mar 2015, Member for Smithfield.



