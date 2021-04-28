Dr. Samir Johna's advice on vaccination

KEY Points Importance of getting vaccinated

the urgency for producing the vaccine

Avoid social gatherings







Dr. Samir D. Johna is a clinical professor at Loma Linda Hospital , he is a general surgeon in Fontana, California and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers. He migrated to the US from Iraq and further expanded his medical career.





Naseem Sadiq interviewed Dr Johna to get his advice on the COVID-19 Pandemic and the importance of getting the vaccine.





Dr Samir Johna in operations room Source: samir.jpg Dr Johna was asked about the second wave of coronavirus that is spreading in the northern region of Iraq and particularly in Dohuk and whether people who are concerned about the vaccine, should be vaccinated?





He said this is a question that is easy but at the same time a hard one to answer. Dr. Johna said the vaccine is made of two types; one is made from the disease itself and the other one like Pfizer is a man-made vaccine.

Any available vaccine you come across, you should take it, you can't wait until a better one is developed

Both provide immunity against the virus. But we normally say to people who have been infected and recovered that they do not have to be worried to be vaccinated immediately, they can wait for a while and take the vaccine at a later stage because their body has already developed immunity. Taking the vaccine will not have a bad effect on your body. Dr.Samir Johna Source: samir.jpg We advise women who are planning to have a biopsy for breast cancer tests, to avoid taking the vaccine at this stage. This is the only time we as doctors advise against the immediate vaccination, otherwise everyone should be vaccinated.





As for the vaccination in the Kurdistan region, Dr Johna was asked as to which of the three vaccines people need to choose from? Dr Johna says," Any available vaccine you come across, you should take it, you can't wait until a better one is developed".





Dr. Johna says "the virus has different effects on different people. If someone is infected, but recovered quickly without any hospitalisation, then that person is safe.The death probability is 1.5%."





If someone's condition is worsening after being infected, then death probability will increase to 15-20 %. If you are admitted to intensive care, then the probability increases to 50%. So, it is very hard to tell which path you should take. There is no need to take such a risk.

When it comes to a pandemic like the COVID-19, that is killing people like flies, then you do not have the luxury of waiting for years, you must produce a drug that is effective

Source: Samir.jpg Dr. Johna dismissed any conspiracy theories about using Nano technology in the vaccine for other purposes. He says that any drug or vaccine must be approved by Federal Drug administration or FDA , it is the body that tests and approves any new drug. New drugs must go through tests on animals first, then on humans, then there is a wait for few years to see the effectiveness of that drug. Once every result is successful, FDA will licences the drug.





When it comes to a pandemic like the COVID-19 that is killing people like flies, then you do not have the luxury of waiting for years, you must produce a drug that is effective. So, all these vaccines have been given an emergency approval , otherwise, millions of people would die. A person in Kurdistan region been vaccinated Source: Kurdistan net.jpg Dr. Johna was asked about some people who are getting some symptoms few days after they are vaccinated, what is his explanation? He says that these symptoms are a proof that your body is reacting to the drug and that means the drug is doing its job. There is no need to be concerned.

Mixing and gatherings that our people are practicing, is the wrong behaviour at this stage

As for his advice to the Assyrian people in Dohuk, who so far have had twenty fatalities, which is three folds the number of casualties suffered from ISIS when they attacked our villages, Dr. Johna says the biggest problem is people are not refraining from keeping their distances from each other.





Going out must be in the extreme necessary situation.





Dr Johna advice for people of Dohuk is, they must boost their immunity to 80%. That way, the spread of the disease will be minimised.





Reaching this level of immunity can be achieved in two way; The first is, if people get infected and recovered without complications, then, they will have immunity. Secondly is by getting the vaccine. But vaccination is the better option, although people might get some mild symptoms, but they will have immunity.





