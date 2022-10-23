Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia

Highlights
- As e-commerce in Australia booms, online shoppers are also increasingly exposed to scams
- Many retailers’ loyalty programs offer discounts to collect customers’ personal data for marketing purposes
- Hackers are interested in this data for their own gain, as it can be sold on the black market for profit
Although online shopping has steadily increased in the last decade, it saw an explosion following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
According to
, almost one in five Australians buy at least some of their groceries online. Other studies suggest online supermarket shopping alone almost tripled during the pandemic.
