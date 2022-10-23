Highlights As e-commerce in Australia booms, online shoppers are also increasingly exposed to scams

Many retailers’ loyalty programs offer discounts to collect customers’ personal data for marketing purposes

Hackers are interested in this data for their own gain, as it can be sold on the black market for profit

Although online shopping has steadily increased in the last decade, it saw an explosion following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.









According to recently published research



, almost one in five Australians buy at least some of their groceries online. Other studies suggest online supermarket shopping alone almost tripled during the pandemic.



Advertisement

Read more in this article



READ MORE Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia



