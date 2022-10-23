SBS Assyrian

Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia

Online scammer

Published 23 October 2022 at 7:41pm
By Delys Paul
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Online shopping offers consumers a range of benefits such as convenience and savings, but it also carries a set of risks. While many legitimate online retailers collect personal data, scammers are also taking advantage of the surge of e-commerce to target and defraud vulnerable Australians.

Highlights
  • As e-commerce in Australia booms, online shoppers are also increasingly exposed to scams
  • Many retailers’ loyalty programs offer discounts to collect customers’ personal data for marketing purposes
  • Hackers are interested in this data for their own gain, as it can be sold on the black market for profit
Although online shopping has steadily increased in the last decade, it saw an explosion following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.



, almost one in five Australians buy at least some of their groceries online. Other studies suggest online supermarket shopping alone almost tripled during the pandemic.
Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia


