Fire safety at home: How to prevent one of Australia's deadliest natural hazards

Key Points Heating devices and smoking are frequently associated with fire risk, but a house fire can start from any heat source.

Taking precautions around flammable materials kept at home is key to preventing a fire.

Children should be taught about home fire safety, prevention, and fire emergency response.

Falling victim to a house fire is not something that crosses most people’s minds often. Although most fires are preventable, once out of control, their consequences can be tragic and irreversible.



