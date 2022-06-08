Former UN diplomat's push for worldwide Assyrian strategic studies centres

International affairs

William Odisho in the general Assembly of UN,representing Iraq Source: William.jpg

In this part of our interview with former diplomat for Iraq in Japan and the United Nations (UN), William Odisho, we talk about his book and how it has featured in the reading lists of many universities and researchers in the Arab world to discover the facts about Iraq's history in the UN. Mr Odisho talks about establishing The Centre for Assyrian National Strategic Studies and opening branches in different parts of the world.

