SBS Assyrian

How to dispose of hard rubbish without getting fined

SBS Assyrian

SG Illegal household dumping at the Sydney street

Things like clothes and kitchen utensils are not considered hard waste, but bigger household items like furniture are. Source: iStockphoto / Julia Gomina/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2022 at 12:35pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS / iStockphoto / Julia Gomina/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Moving out or doing a home clean-up? Unwanted, bulky household items for disposal are considered hard waste. Here’s what you need to know to get rid of them responsibly and safely.

Published 7 December 2022 at 12:35pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS / iStockphoto / Julia Gomina/Getty Images/iStockphoto
READ MORE

How to dispose of hard rubbish without getting fined

Share

Latest podcast episodes

News

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 6 DECEMBER 2022

Naseem Sadiq report poster

Assyrian exodus continues throughout the centuries

disabilty day

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: 3 DECEMBER

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS 3 DECEMBER 2022