How to empower Assyrian women in the community in Australia

Jacqueline Georges is an activist and has been serving the Assyrian community in many fields through charities, national Assyrian days, social and political organisations.





SBS Assyrian met Ms. Georges to discuss the role of Assyrian women in Australia in serving the community and their effectiveness in participation in various social, political and humanitarian activities within the Assyrian community.





The Assyrian activist says the Assyrians like many Middle Eastern societies have a male-dominated culture, this, unfortunately, makes males dominant in most of our organisations and many decision-makers.





Ms. Georges says in the early 80s and 90s last century, women were much more involved in many activities and played a big role in running the community affairs. Most of the women involved then were the new arrivals who saw the need to build the community.





Ms. Georges says "Today, it is unfortunate to say that we don't see that role played by women in the Assyrian community in Australia".





Although there are few women in the community who are active and are involved in important roles, sadly, their number is very small.





This fact led Ms. Georges to say that "Assyrian women are educated, beautiful, passionate and respectful, but what we lack here is their involvement in the community". This issue Ms. Jacqueline Georges says has to be discussed on all the social media platforms and in our organisations.









