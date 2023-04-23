Ishtar Dance group steesl the hearts of Assyrians in Northern Iraq with its performances

Ishtar Dance Group, hailing from Moscow, Russia, recently made a trip to Erbil by invitation from the Syriac Arts and Cultural Foundation. The group, consisting of fourteen dancers and two managers, participated in the Assyrian festivals of Assyrian New Year.





The founder and manager of the group, Madelin Ishoieva, is an Assyrian singer from Moscow. She started the group with a vision to promote Assyrian culture through dance. Ishtar Dance Group has become renowned in Assyrian communities in Moscow and worldwide.



Ishtar Dancers Credit: Madeline.jpg



The group's performances in Erbil were met with great enthusiasm and appreciation from the audience. They showcased traditional Assyrian dances in an art show on stage.



Madeline singing in the festival Credit: Madeline.jog



The Syriac Arts and Cultural Foundation's invitation to Ishtar Dance Group highlights the growing interest and appreciation for Assyrian culture worldwide. It also showcases the power of dance as a means of cultural exchange and communication.



Ishtar group Dancers Credit: Madeline.jpg

