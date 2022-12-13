Latest on a devastating traffic accident that claimed eight members of one family

Naseem Sadiq met Sivan Ashoot, the uncle of the survivors of a traffic accident on Saturday, 8 October, 2022, on the road linking Badriya Junction and Al-Qush Junction called the 'Road of Death', that claimed the lives of eight members of one family and left three children in a critical condition.





Mr Ashoot, who was waiting in a hospital emergency room, said his niece had suffered a severe head injury and needed special treatment.







Hospital doctors are trying their best to treat her but her injuries are so severe that the hospital is not adequately equipped to deal with her condition, he says.





He says her relatives are investigating whether she can be sent to overseas hospitals in the hope of better treatment.





Mr Ashoot thanked members of the community from Armenians, Assyrians and Chaldeans and even Kurdish people who were all shocked and saddened by this tragic event.



