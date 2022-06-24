Legal help for those experiencing elder abuse: Part II

To understand what elder abuse is and how community members in New South Wales (NSW) can access legal help, we spoke with Sasha Kisrwani, a solicitor with the Elder Abuse Unit at Legal Aid NSW.





Ms Kisrwani shares information about the different types of elder abuse, the various legal issues faced by elderly community members and who the perpetrators might be.





She explains how and when to access legal help and what type of legal help can be provided by the Elder Abuse Unit at Legal Aid NSW.





"It is important to get legal help early; if you know about someone who needs help, you can contact us," Ms Kisrwani said.





Older people are vulnerable community members and can find it hard to speak out and ask for help. Services such as the Elder Abuse Unit can help provide specialist and holistic support to address the needs of victim-survivors of abuse.







The Elder Abuse Unit is a specialist unit providing support for elderly community members with a team of lawyers and social workers with experience and knowledge in this area.







Listen to these two-part podcasts and find out how Legal Aid NSW Elder Abuse Unit can help and provide legal support for anyone experiencing abuse.





Contact support services:



Contact LawAccess NSW on 1300 888 529, Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.







Legal Aid NSW Elder Abuse Unit in Gosford: 02 4324 5611





Elder Abuse National Helpline: 1800 353 374



