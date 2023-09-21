In part II, we will discuss the role of the governor of Duhok in supporting the project, the role of the Ancient Church of the East, the cost of the project and the designer and builder of the statue. You can listen to part I of this interview here:
Monument commemorating the Simele massacre: part II
Michael Michael (L) and Charles Shemon (R). Credit: charles Shemon
For decades, the effort to erect a monument honouring Simele's massacred Assyrians persisted; now, there is a great opportunity for the monument to finally be installed in Simele.
Share