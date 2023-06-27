Ninab Toma Addresses Leadership Changes in ADM and Engagement with Abnaa Al-Nahrain: Part Two

nineb tooma poster.jpg

Ninab Yousif Toma, a member of the political bureau of Assyrian Democratic Movement Credit: Ninab Yousif toma

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In this part, Mr Ninab Toma, a member of the political bureau of ADM tells Naseem Sadiq about the attempts and the negotiations to unite ADM and Abnaa Al-Nahrain under the Assyrian Democratic Movement.

You can listen to part one of this interview here
.
READ MORE

Ninab Toma addresses leadership changes in the ADM and engagement with Abnaa Al-Nahrain: Part I

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis