Playing your part for the planet: Recycling correctly in Australia

Australians produce 74 million tonnes of waste each year, of which only 60% is recycled. Studies have shown that confusion and lack of knowledge around recycling is compromising our efforts.

Key Points
Wish-cycling is the major contributor to contamination
Think of recyclables as resources
Reuse and repurpose for a better future

Read the full article here