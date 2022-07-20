Playing your part for the planet: Recycling correctly in Australia

settlement guide

Mother and child sorting bins Source: Getty Images/Jessie Casson

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australians produce 74 million tonnes of waste each year, of which only 60% is recycled. Studies have shown that confusion and lack of knowledge around recycling is compromising our efforts.

Key Points

  • Wish-cycling is the major contributor to contamination
  • Think of recyclables as resources
  • Reuse and repurpose for a better future
Read the full article here
READ MORE

Playing your part for the planet: Recycling correctly in Australia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis