Refugee Week: What is it and why is this year's 'Healing' theme vital?

Naibu Mkurugenzi Mtendaji wa baraza lawakimbizi la Australia (RCOA) Adama Kamara, akiwa pamoja na baadhi yamabalozi wa Wiki Yawakimbizi 2022 Source: RCOA

Refugee Week is Australia’s peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees and celebrate the positive contributions they make to Australian society. The theme of Refugee Week 2022 is Healing.

Key points:

  • Refugee Week is Australia’s peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees
  • Each year, Refugee Week has a different theme
  • Refugee Council of Australia run many programs all year round to raise awareness about refugees
  • In the past decade, refugee numbers have more than doubled
Oliver Slewa is a contributor to SBS Assyrian and he speaks in this Settlement guide as a refugee week Ambassador.
Oliver in his Assyrian tradional costume Source: RCOA
