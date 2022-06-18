Refugee Week: What is it and why is this year's 'Healing' theme vital?

Key points:
- Refugee Week is Australia’s peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees
- Each year, Refugee Week has a different theme
- Refugee Council of Australia run many programs all year round to raise awareness about refugees
- In the past decade, refugee numbers have more than doubled
Oliver Slewa is a contributor to SBS Assyrian and he speaks in this Settlement guide as a refugee week Ambassador.
Oliver in his Assyrian tradional costume Source: RCOA