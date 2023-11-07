SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rights

The deal will see SBS, SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand be the home of the world’s biggest sporting event, which will be held in June and July of 2026 and feature 104 matches, after FIFA confirmed it will expand the competition to have 48 different national teams compete in the FIFA 2026 World Cup™.







READ MORE Socceroos get qualification boost for 2026 World Cup as FIFA announce 48-team format





“Football is in the DNA of SBS,” said James Taylor, Managing Director of SBS.







“SBS has been the home of football on Australian television for almost 40 years and we could not be more thrilled to announce that we will broadcast the 2026 tournament from North America, which will have more teams, more matches and draw more eyeballs than ever before.”





Watch FIFA World Cup 2026™ on SBS



The announcement comes following SBS’s highly successful broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ from Qatar which redefined the way Australians viewed live sport.







Driven in part by a stellar run from the Socceroos in 2022, the SBS broadcast of the FIFA World Cup™ saw the broadcaster’s formula of providing full matches along with “mini match” recaps in various durations via SBS On Demand drive more than 80 million hours of consumption, with around one third of that coming from digital.











“We are so proud to be the spiritual home of football and this deal cements a remarkable 40 years of partnership between FIFA and SBS”, said Ken Shipp, SBS Director of Sport.





