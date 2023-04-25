Lest we forget: The Heroic Role the Assyrian Levies Played in WWII

Key Points The Levies was a British regiment of more than 1500 Assyrians

They proved to be a great foce during WWII

The British in Iraq disbanded the Levies in 1948

During World War II, the Assyrian people were among the minorities in the Middle East who were affected by the conflict.





Many Assyrians lived in Iraq and Syria under British influence during the war.







The British established the Assyrian Levies , a force composed of Assyrian volunteers who fought alongside the British against the Axis powers.





The British hoped that the Assyrian Levies would be loyal to them and help them maintain control in the Middle East.





The Assyrian Levies fought in North Africa and Italy, where they gained a reputation for their bravery and fighting skills.



Iraq Levies in Training at Habbaniya Credit: Digitised Leanne Rodgers-Gibbs (



They were often used in reconnaissance missions and as part of special operations. The Levies also served as guards for critical installations.



I regret the fact that I never asked my father about more stories of the heroic acts of the Levies Diana Youkhana





Despite their loyalty to the British, the Assyrian Levies faced significant challenges during and after the war. Many Assyrians were displaced from their homes and suffered persecution in the years following the war.





The Assyrian Levies were disbanded in 1948, and many of their members were left without a clear path forward.



British commander with Assyrian Levies Sargent Overall, the Assyrian Levies played an essential role in World War II, and their service helped to cement the Assyrian people's reputation as fierce fighters and loyal allies.





Oliver Slewa interviewed three Assyrians whose relatives were officers in the levies. They shared their memories and stories told by their fathers and grandfathers.





Ms Diana Youkhana reflects on her father RabTrimma Youkhanna Hasdo, a commanding officer of 200 soldiers in the Levies, and the stories he shared with her as a child about their heroic actions during World War II.



RT Yukhannan Hassadu, Diana's father, with the Assyrian RAF(Iraq) officers. Credit: Diana Youkhannan As she grew older, she regrets not asking her father for more stories about his life in the Levies.





The landing in Cypros by Assyrian Levies was a great victory against the Nazi forces Yousip Younakhir

Mr Yousip Younakhir also remembers the stories about the Levies shared with him by his father and numerous relatives who served courageously during the war.





He recalls a particular story about the Assyrian parachuter's regiment of the RAF who flew over Cyprus and landed on the island to fight against the Nazi army.



From right to left: Benyamin Younakhir, Khoushaba Hassado, Esho Odisho beth Gawoo (1948) Credit: Yousip Younakhir After a fierce battle, the Assyrian Levies emerged victorious, forcing the Nazis to withdraw. The governor of Cyprus later honoured the Assyrian soldiers and thanked them for their great victory over the Nazis.



We should always appreciate the sacrifices offered by the Levies for our salvation Carmen David

Ms Carmen David tells the story of her grandfather Tatar David, who lost his parents and siblings during the Ottoman massacres.





He was taken to Urmia and then to Iraq, where he was raised in an orphanage. At 14, he joined the British forces in Al Habbaniyah as a musician, playing the drums.



Tatar David, joined the Levies when he was a teenager Credit: Carmen David



Later, in his early 30s, he became a clerk at the RAF base in Al Habbaniya.





He served the British army until the Levies were disbanded and the British army handed over the base to the Iraqi government.





Ms David stresses the importance of appreciating the sacrifices made by the young men in the Levies, who fought for the freedom we enjoy today.



