The future of Christians in Iraq between reality and ambition

This is a short coverage of what took place in the lecture, where Dr Rabi said that subjective and other external factors affected the tragic situation of Christians in Iraq and led to their persecution, the shrinking of their number in their country of origin, and the loss of their lands and existence.



Doctor Rabi put forward two variables for his subject, one of them Christians and minorities, and the other, ambition and survival. He dealt with the factors affecting the situation of Christians subjective, objective, or external. He stressed that from the manifestations of the self-factors, one of them becomes clear, which is the political aspect, as the parties that were established after 2003 were reluctant to unify their discourse and strive to achieve the interests of the people they represent. Rather, it entered internal and external conflicts with each other that led to the influence of the different authorities dealing with the issue of Christians and minorities due to differences. And even the overlapping roles, as there was no clear vision of the role of both the politicians and the religious.



As for external factors, the lecturer said that the environment, which constitutes the majority, also had an effect. And he concluded that the authority responsibility to create the appropriate ground for the weak-minded to commit genocide against Christians and minorities in general.



Then the authority forgot the law that protects everyone. When there is an army and police that protect the law, it will not give way to hatred and impose the power of the very dangerous militias on the state, because it only protects its agenda and that of its party.



Finally, he said that the future of Christians depends on the power system, activating the law and enabling civil society organizations to carry out their duties and feed them with specialists in psychology, sociology, and law specialists.



