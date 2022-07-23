Listen to part one of highlights of the official launch of Assyrian Australian Medical Association here:
The inclusion of Assyrian Australian medical professionals in one body
Guests and speakers in the launch Source: sbs assyrian.jpg
This segment is part two of our coverage of the Assyrian Australian Medical Association's official launch in Australia. We will talk to more doctors, pharmacists, physiotherapists and other Assyrian medical officers about their opinion of the establishment of the Association.
Share