The signing of a new book of the works of Aprem Yousip

aprim yousip.jpg

A new book will be released soon containing the writings and literature of the Late activisit and political figure, the late Aprim Daoud Yousip.

This book is a collection of tens of writings, poems and stories created by The late Mr Yousip in the last four decades. They have been collected, typeset, edited and printed by some of his friends who, before his departure, made a promise to him they would publish his works.

Aprim Daoud Yousip was known for his political activism throughout his life and was well respected for his vision, ideas and way of thinking toward his Assyrian nation.

Joseph Joseph, an old friend and one of the publishers, spoke to SBS Assyrian about the dedication and the love of the Late Aprim Yousip to his nation.

Mr Joseph Joseph said the signing is on Saturday, 27 August 2022, at Fairfield City HQ community business hub in Fairfield City Centre.
