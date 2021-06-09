UP UP YOU GO JOE!: A new children book by Mariam Shapera

Key Notes





How the idea evolved

Working on the book

The publishing process

This children book authored by Dr Shapera is inspired by her four years old son who has autism . Many children with autism do have special talents and imagination that you would not find in everyone. Dr Mariam Shapera's son Joseph loves playing on keyboard and piano. He is also fascinated by space and stars. His interests inspired his mother to write a story about it. Dr Mariam shapira with her family Source: Supplied During the 2020 lockdown in the US due to the pandemic, Dr Shapera was at home spending time with her three children. She decided to write the story of a child who loves music and space adventures.





The story is about Joe, main character, who wakes up from bed and finds his quarter and eighth notes are missing from hid musical notes book. He believes the notes are somewhere in planet Jupiter, he decides to fly there to bring back the notes.





Dr Shapera says "I published this synopsis without revealing too much about the story, there are a lot of twist ends that I left to the reader to find out". Joe's musical notes in Jupiter Source: shapera.com.jpg Dr Shapera says that after the end of lockdown and getting back to her busy life as a GP, she didn't pursue her project. After months, her husband Rabie Polus, who is an internal medicine specialist but also a musician who excels in playing violin and keyboard, suggested that she should publish the story into a children book.





Dr shapera liked the idea and in January 2021 she started doing her research on how to publish it. She managed to find a well know Canadian publishing company who specialised in first time authors. Dr Shapera says although publishing the book was expensive but for her, writing a kids book is a hobby but at the same time, she wanted a high quality product.

I published this synopsis without revealing too much about the story, there are a lot of twist ends that I left to the reader to find out

The illustration for the book was designed by an international illustrator who communicated with Dr shapera on weekly basis, getting ideas and converting them into pictures that are appealing to children eyes. Source: shapera.com.jpg Dr shapera hopes the book will do well and she has plans to publish another children book that deals with health and wellbeing of children and also she will be targeting Assyrian children.





The book will be available from mid-July 2021 and comes as paperback with hardcover from Barnes & Noble and also can be downloaded through amazon Kindle .





To find out more about the book you can contact the author at





mariamshapera@hotmail.com or go to her website at www.mariamshaperatales.com















