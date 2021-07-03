"Volunteering is very important: Basim has dedicated his life to helping refugees

Mr Shamaon received a high commendation during the NSW Humanitarian Awards held during Refugee Week at Government House in Sydney.





He tells SBS Assyrian "when I was at Government House and during the introduction to her Excellency Governor of NSW Honourable Margaret Beazley, she asked me about my name and where it originated from and I said, 'I am from an Assyrian background and I was born in Iraq'."





"I felt I am representing all the Assyrian community, showing we are a proud community that works for the good of the country as good citizens."





Mr Shamaon arrived in Australia in 2005 and began undertaking a number of initiatives to show appreciation to the country that opened its arms to him.





Highlights:





Assyrian Basim Shamaon received a commendation at the NSW Humanitarian Award

He began volunteering after arriving in Australia in 2005

He has assisted a number of refugees after they arrived as part of Australia's intake of people fleeing IS

Basim Shamaon at a Refugee Week celebration in Fairfield, Sydney.



He started volunteering with the Salvation Army , helping to provide meals to the poor and the homeless.





After taking part in an online project called Ask the Expert, he invited experts from different fields to talk with members of the community about various issues, not only for Assyrians but for people of all backgrounds, he says.

It is very important to do volunteer work, I worked with over twenty different organisations. I started working few hours a day, then half a day, then a few days and so on.

He also works with the Assyrian community, specifically the youth, and often delivered speeches where he'd describe his life story and experiences as an example.





He says he would tell younger community members that he came to Australia "empty-handed with difficulties in the English language" and he had to "start from zero". Source: Basim Shamaon Mr Shamaon says he constantly reminds the youth that "through volunteering, you will gain work experience. The only difference between been employed and volunteer work, as far as experience is concerned, through employment you get paid, volunteering you won't. But through volunteering, you build your resume."

To assist the special intake of more than 12,000 refugees from Syria and Iraq who arrived in Australia after fleeing IS in 2014, Mr Shamaon says he used to go to Fairfield Library to meet them to offer free interpreting and justice of the peace services, among others.





In 2019 he organised a fundraising campaign, assisted by the refugee group, for victims of the drought that hit regional areas in Australia. The money raised was used to buy clothes and food for the needy.





Furthermore, Mr Shamaon organised English classes for refugees from the Assyrian community and through the Parish of St Thomas Church, to learn the language after attending prayers and also for the applicants sitting the citizenship English test. Through his employment with NAVITAS, Mr Shamaon also conducts information sessions to help people gain employment.





He contacts employment providers, to find out what are the best ways for the refugees to get started.



