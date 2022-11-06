Want to help shape Australia’s future? Here’s how to enrol to vote

Highlights You must be an Australian citizen and at least 18 years of age to vote

You can enrol online or use a paper form

The AEC website offers information in language, and easy read English guides

In Australia, an election is an opportunity to have your say by voting to elect the next federal or state Australia’s government.





Am I eligible to enrol?



Although voting is compulsory for most Australians, you must first check your eligibility.







“Anyone who is an Australian citizen and is 18 years or older is eligible to enrol and vote,” explains Evan Ekin-Smyth, Spokesperson for the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). “But you must be enrolled if you want to vote.”





When should I enrol?



“We encourage all new Australians to enrol as soon as they become eligible so that they can have a say in Australia’s future,” says Mohammad Al-Khafaji, CEO of FECCA, the Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia.







The enrolment deadline is typically one week after the election date is announced. You also have one week to update your details if you are already enrolled.







“But you don’t have to wait for an election to be announced ,” says Mr Ekin-Smyth. ,“you can do it now”.





How do I enrol?







You can enrol using a simple online form. You can even enrol using your smartphone.





Go to aec.gov.au .





If you prefer, paper enrolment forms are available at any AEC office, or you can call 13 23 26 to receive one in the mail.





Have some identification on hand, such as an Australian passport, driver’s licence or citizenship certificate.





If you do not have any form of identification, or have misplaced or lost it, it is important to make sure that you apply for it well in advance. Waiting time for issuing identification can vary from one jurisdiction to another, and in some cases can take up to four weeks.







Do I need to enrol for each election?







Once you’re on the electoral roll you can vote at any federal, state or local government election in the future.







It is therefore essential that you keep your details current.





Keep your details up to date.





You have one week after the election is announced to ensure that your details are current, says Mr Ekin-Smyth.





We’ll send reminders if we receive data that means you’ve moved house, for instance. But it’s important whenever you do move house or change your name, that you update your details.”







Simply go to aec.gov.au and provide any updates.







If you are not sure whether you are already on the electoral roll, go to aec.gov.au/check or phone 13 23 26.







Resources to help you enrol







Both the AEC and community support services across Australia provide resources to assist first-time voters who might experience language and cultural barriers.







“We need to understand that some people come from countries where voting has been discouraged,” says FECCA CEO Mr Al-Khafaji. “So it’s a mentality change. We need to ensure that people feel confident that when they vote, their vote is counted and there are no intimidations or consequences for them.”







The AEC’s website includes eligibility and enrolment guidelines, translated in your language. They also provide a Telephone Interpreter Service.







In addition, the AEC website offers ‘easy read guides’ that are written using simple English and illustrations.







Local multicultural organisations are great at reaching out to their communities to assist those who are unsure where to begin with the enrolment process.







Ivy Zhuo is a Settlement Support Worker with Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania (MCR Tas).







“We offer a drop-in service with bicultural staff. Advice on citizenship and voting is one of the most frequent enquiries,” says Ms Zhuo.





“Our settlement team and trained volunteers will answer questions like ‘Am I eligible to vote?’, ‘How do I enrol?’ and ‘Do I have to vote?’”







The MRC Tas website also provides information via Soundcloud so that people can learn about enrolling to vote by listening to recordings in their language.







What if I don’t enrol to vote?





Failure to vote can result in a fine. Voting is compulsory, but more importantly keep in mind that you’ll miss out on your say if you don’t enrol.





