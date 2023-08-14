We gave the Voice to Parliament pamphlets to fact checkers. Here's what they said

Key Points
- The Yes and No pamphlets have been released ahead of the Voice referendum.
- The documents are not fact-checked, and are published exactly as they were submitted to the AEC.
- RMIT FactCheck has pored over the pamphlets.
Listen to a short explanation in the audio above.
Read more here
Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV. Visit the to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the .