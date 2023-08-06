The SBS Voice Referendum portal

A dedicated destination for all Australians to access news, information and multilingual resources about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament Referendum from across the SBS network, including National Indigenous Television(NITV).

From First Nations perspectives through NITV, to coverage for multicultural communities in more than 60 languages, and all the latest from across SBS News, the SBS Voice Referendum portal is the place to come to be informed, in your preferred language.

Takeaways from Kevin Rudd's portrait: Voice and Apology, a pet intruder and a beard

Remote communities will be the first to cast their votes in the Voice referendum

Dilak Council present Noel Pearson with 'Voice' message stick

'Rocks in their head': Ex-Nationals MP's broadside over Coalition's Voice stance

Garma Festival Brings Leaders Together To Celebrate Indigenous Culture

'No delaying or deferring': PM promises to forge ahead with Voice referendum this year

Regional representatives push hard for Voice to Parliament at Garma

Sussan Ley defends Liberal leadership skipping 'important' Garma Festival

WATCH: The Point: Referendum Road Trip

A split image showing the Aboriginal flag and the Torres Strait Islander flag

Yes or No? Here are the key arguments for and against the Voice

Two women embrace each other in parliament house.

'It's on': Senate vote triggers Voice referendum within the next six months

A small crowd of people.

When will you vote on the Voice to Parliament?

Three young people standing by a large wall which has a large speech bubble painted on it with the words 'so what's it about?' inside.

The government has launched its Voice referendum information campaign. Here's what it looks like

The Voice Referendum question has been announced. This is what it means

INVASION DAY RALLY SYDNEY

Here's what we know so far about the No campaigns

Australian flag, Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Island flag flying on flag poles with Old Parliament House and Parliament House in Canberra in the background.

A First Nations Treaty and the Voice. What does the Uluru Statement actually say?

REFERENDUM PAMPHLET HEADER YES NO.jpg

We gave the Voice to Parliament pamphlets to fact checkers. Here's what they said

Explainer

What is Garma and how did it begin?

This year's Garma Festival will be the first since the passing of prominent land rights activist and Yolngu Elder, Yunupingu.

تراجع التأييد لاستفتاء "الصوت" وألبالنيزي يحذر

ألبانيزي يُرجح شهري تشرين الأول أو الثاني موعداً لإجراء استفتاء صوت للسكان الأصليين

حملة اعلانية بمليون دولار مخصصة للتصويت بنعم في استفتاء صوت للسكان الأصليين

Garma Festival Brings Leaders Together To Celebrate Indigenous Culture

ما هو مهرجان جارما ولماذا هو مهم؟

The Point

Living Black with Karla Grant

Living Black

NITV News: Nula

The Australian Wars

Voice Referendum

Stream free

Journalist reports on how New Zealand's experience with Treaty could help guide the Indigenous Voice to parliament process.

Could NZ's experience help with Australia's Voice to Parliament?

Journalist reports on Anthony Albanese's appeal for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament at the Garma festival.

Campaign against Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum bolstered by new polls

阿尔巴尼斯出席伽马节 公投将于10或11月举行

Journalist reports on Anthony Albanese travelling to the Northern Territory for the Garma festival.

PM Albanese and Voice message embraced at Garma

What is a referendum?

What even is a referendum?

Let's talk about treaty

What is a Treaty?

The Voice to Parliament explained

What is the Voice to Parliament?

Here's why not everyone supports a Voice to Parliament

Read and listen to the Acknowledgement of Country in your language

ANTHONY ALBANESE ENVIRONMENT PRESSER

PM casts doubt on Commonwealth treaty if Voice referendum succeeds

GARMA FESTIVAL 2019

What is Garma and how did it begin?

FIRST PEOPLES LEADERS ADDRESS VIC PARLIAMENT

Outgoing Victorian treaty chairs push for federal Voice

CLOSING THE GAP SENATOR STATEMENTS

Senator slams No campaigner's 'abhorrent' views published in book

NSW STATE ELECTION

Record number of First Nations people enrolled to vote ahead of Voice referendum

uncle eastwood.png

Uncle Danny painted this artwork of Uluru. It ended up on a 'No' flyer without his knowledge

LINDA BURNEY CLUB PRESS

Here are the four areas Linda Burney wants the Voice to focus on

MAHER HEADER.jpg

South Australia's voice vote pushed back until 2024, amid referendum confusion

Voice and Culture dominate 2023 Garma Festival

First Peoples Disability Network launches 'Have Your Say' campaign

Garma Festival 2023, arguably the biggest ever, marked by Voice in many a conversation

SILENCE, a bold new dance work bringing Treaty to the forefront of all conversations

Treaty Grounds sign, Waitangi, New Zealand

NZ Politicians Debbie Ngarewa Packer and Andrew Little explain how the Treaty of Waitangi works

The New Zealand Parliament buildings in Wellington

Could NZ's experience help Australia with the Voice to Parliament?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese watches members of the Yolngu people

Garma Festival opens with strong backing for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Garma Festival Brings Leaders Together To Celebrate Indigenous Culture

What is the Garma Festival and why is it significant?

Indigenous

The Uluru Statement from the Heart in Your Language

Listen to this historic call for ‘Voice, Treaty and Truth’ in more than 20 Aboriginal languages (from communities in the Northern Territory and from Northern Western Australia) and over 60 languages to serve Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities, created with the purpose of continuing the national dialogue with all Australians.

