Voice to Parliament referendum

Members of the Ethnic Communities Council of Queensland, including CEO Lisa Ward (right), stand next to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

The Voice to Parliament 'no' camp is targeting migrant votes, but community groups say it’s a ‘distraction’

Warren Mundine is organising the group leading opponents to the Voice to Parliament campaign.

Peak multicultural body criticises Voice opponents' 'divisive' push for recognition of migrants

A man wearing a suit and tie speaking while standing at a lectern.

Anthony Albanese responds to 'radical' Voice opponents as Australians urged to 'inform themselves'

Linda Burney

Linda Burney says a Voice to Parliament could have helped Alice Springs as new alcohol curbs announced

02:24
Journalist present story on Voice referendum

Voice to Parliament: Migrant groups dispute call from 'No' campaign

02:42
Reporter presents story on the Prime Minister's comments on the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Anthony Albanese says some critics of Indigenous Voice to Parliament are 'radicals'

02:32
Journalist presents story on political negotiations for the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Peter Dutton agrees to the Voice Working group

02:10
Journalist reports om the Indigenous Voice to parliament.

A look back at the Indigenous Voice to parliament journey

04:30
Protesters hold up signs as they attend a rally for refugee rights at Parliament House

No Christmas truce in Canberra

04:04
A new advertisement asking Australians to say yes to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament (SBS).jpg

Uluru Statement leaders launch advertisement asking Australians to give them a voice

04:56
AUSTRALIA DAY 2021 CANBERRA

Contemplating a Voice to Parliament in the Torres Strait

04:40
Linda Burney, Anthony Albanese and Nita Green visit Thursday Island (Nita Green Twitter).jfif

PM discusses climate change, Voice to Parliament during Torres Strait visit

Australia

7 min read
The government wants to change Australia’s referendum laws. How will this affect the Voice to Parliament?

It's been more than 20 years since Australia held its last referendum in 1999.

Parliament House in Canberra seen through the Aboriginal flag

Australia had a chance to recognise First Nations peoples in the constitution 20 years ago. Why didn't we?

Politics

A man holding a brochure

The government wants to change Australia’s referendum laws. How will this affect the Voice to Parliament?

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right), Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney (left) and former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal (centre) exchange gifts before a press conference in Sydney on 27 August 2022.

Why Labor has recruited retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal to support the Indigenous Voice campaign

Australia

(AAP Image/Supplied by Recognise) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Constitutional recognition and a treaty: Can we have both?

Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy.

‘No way’: Malarndirri McCarthy says Voice won’t cede sovereignty as Thorpe maintains criticism

Politics

Next generation standing up at the Melbourne Invasion Day rally.

As it happened: January 26 rallies and events across the country

Justice

a composite picture of the front page of the Australian constitution, with a handwritten date of 9 July 1900, and the uluru statement from the heart.

Constitutional recognition has a long history. How did we get here?

Politics

Jill Gallagher is the CEO of the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation.

OPINION: Australians will see through the tricks and mind games of Voice naysayers

Justice

A look back at the Indigenous Voice to parliament journey

2023 is the year the Albanese government has committed to holding a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. 20 years ago, the former Howard government was also debating whether to pursue constitutional reform, eventually deciding against it. So, after two decades, how far has Australia come on this issue? Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that the following report may contain images and voices of someone who has died.

